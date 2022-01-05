Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Former NFL Coach Dan Reeves

Last week, the NFL lost a pair of legendary figures in John Madden and longtime coach Dan Reeves.

Both have received tributes from across the sporting world since their passing. On Wednesday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacted to the passing of Reeves.

“Dan had a tremendous career. I don’t know of anybody, or not many anyway, that you could really stack up with what Dan did,” Belichick said this week.

Here’s more of what he said, via NESN.com:

“As a player, he was a tremendous player. He was a very important assistant coach on those Dallas teams with Coach (Tom) Landry, and then he went on to have a head coaching career in the National Football League. From start to finish, at all three levels, and I know assistant coaches really don’t get a lot of recognition when you start talking about Hall of Fame and things like that, but when you look at Dan’s career, I don’t know how you could have accomplished much more than what he did on all three levels.”

Reeves was a legendary figure from the football world, starting as a player for the Dallas Cowboys. Following his NFL career, he was an assistant for the Cowboys before taking over as head coach for the Denver Broncos.

He led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances during his time there. He also led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.