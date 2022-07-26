Bill Belichick Reacts To Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver's Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Monday, veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola officially announced his retirement. He had stints with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The best years of Amendola's career came in New England. In five seasons with the Patriots, he had 230 catches for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With training camp finally here, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his brief thoughts on Amendola's retirement.

Belichick had nothing but good things to say about the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"Love Danny. He was a very good player for us," Belichick told reporters. "Very smart, tough, dependable. Great hands. Concentration. Good football player. Glad we had him here."

Not only was Amendola very reliable throughout his run with the Patriots, he constantly saved his best performances for the playoffs.

In Super Bowl LI, Amendola had eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Amendola told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's ready to pursue other interests, which includes having talks with broadcasting networks.