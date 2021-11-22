Bill Belichick Reacts To The Titans’ Shocking Loss

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots got to watch during their extended weekend as the Tennessee Titans were stunned by the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. But even though his team plays the Titans next week, he’s not taking yesterday’s loss as a sign he can take them lightly.

In an interview on Monday, Belichick said he doesn’t expect the Titans to turn the ball over as much as they did against the Texans. He then praised just about everything about the team and said that the Patriots will need to be good “in all three phases.”

“They turned the ball over against the Texans, so that’s hard to count on,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s not what they do. I don’t think we’ll get that. They’re a tough, physical team. The backs run hard. They have a very experienced line… They’re tough. They’re physical. They make you beat them. They don’t make many mistakes. They know what they’re doing. They’re sound. They’re a good, fundamental team. They tackle well. The backs and receivers run hard with the ball. The quarterback is athletic. Sound in the kicking game. We’re going to have to play a good football game in all three phases.”

Even with their loss to the Texans, the Titans maintain the AFC’s top record. They’re 8-3 and have continued to play well even in the absence of all-world running back Derrick Henry.

Next Sunday’s meeting between the Patriots and Titans will be their first since that fateful AFC Wild Card game. The Titans got the better of the Patriots in what was ultimately Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot.

But the Patriots have retooled a lot since that stunning loss. They have a new quarterback who is showing historic levels of accuracy, a defense that is once again dominant, and still coached by the NFL’s best head coach.

Will the Titans rebound against the Patriots? Or will Belichick take advantage of Tennessee’s weaknesses?