Bill Belichick Reacts To What He’s Seen From QB Cam Newton

As the month of August progresses, Cam Newton appears to be leaving his mark with the New England Patriots, little by little.

Newton is not officially QB1 in New England–the Patriots haven’t named a starter yet–but his recent practice performance seems to indicate he’s taking the steps toward winning the job. Newton has also drawn praise from his teammates for his attitude during camp.

Earlier today, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and also paid Newton some compliments. It seems like the 2015 NFL MVP has been exactly what New England was hoping for when it signed him earlier this summer after a long time on the open market.

“Being with him every day, he’s an extremely hard-working player. First guy in, last one out type of guy,” Belichick said of Newton. “He’s really studied hard and spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a very good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete.”

We are used to hearing about Newton’s ample physical gifts, but his work ethic and football intelligence sometimes get undervalued. That’s why it is refreshing to hear Belichick say what he did today.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Newton has picked up the Patriots’ system either, considering he’s played in the league a long time. There’s not much he hasn’t seen or experienced.

Recent injuries were the major reason Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers and unsigned for so long. As of now, the Patriots seem to be reaping the benefits of bringing in the 31-year-old QB.

“We always try to add competition to our team and we felt like we’d be able to do that [with him],” Belichick said.