Bill Belichick Reacts To What He’s Seen From QB Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick has a soft spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. The legendary coach didn’t want to ship him away to San Francisco back in 2017, but he was truly left with no choice. This weekend, Belichick will have to coach against Garoppolo at Gillette Stadium.

During an appearance on WEEI Radio’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Belichick was asked about Garoppolo and what he thinks of him.

Judging off his response, Belichick is still a huge fan of Garoppolo.

“Jimmy is a good quarterback,” Belichick said on WEEI Radio. “He took them to the NFC championship last year — won the NFC championship — so I think he’s certainly been able to have a high level of achievement and accomplishment out there. They signed him to a contract that showed they have confidence in him as their quarterback. I don’t think any of that is all that surprising. I think we all know Jimmy is a good player.”

Belichick via @OMFonWEEI on Jimmy Garoppolo: "Jimmy is a good quarterback. He won the NFC championship. He's certainly had a high level of achievement out there. … I think we all know Jimmy is a good player." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 19, 2020

Garoppolo is coming off his best game of the season, as he threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams on Sunday night.

For several years, Belichick got to see Garoppolo up close and personal. The Patriots should know his tendencies when they battle the 49ers this weekend.

New England looked abysmal in Week 6 at home against Denver. We’ll see if Belichick’s team can bounce back this Sunday when it hosts San Francisco.

[WEEI Radio]