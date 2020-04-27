Bill Belichick Releases Incredible Statement On James Develin’s Retirement

The Patriots have undergone major changes this offseason. First, Tom Brady opted to leave Foxborough for Tampa Bay. He was later joined by Rob Gronkowski. Then, on Monday, veteran fullback and fan-favorite James Develin announced his sudden retirement.

Both players have been an integral part of the Patriots’ culture over the past few decades. Brady clearly is the more popular player, and for good reason. But Develin’s on- and off-the-field impact was substantial during his New England career.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released an incredible statement following Develin’s retirement announcement Monday afternoon. He clearly has great respect for the veteran fullback.

“To some people, James Develin may be ‘unsung’ in terms of publicity and fame, but to his coaches and teammates he is one of the most appreciated and respected players we have ever had,” Belichick wrote. “In football, there are a lot of tough, unselfish and dependable people who bring positive leadership on a daily basis, but the name James Develin represents those qualities at an elite level.”

Bill Belichick released one hell of a statement on James Develin’s retirement. Incredibly high praise. pic.twitter.com/u2P4lCHL7N — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

It’s extremely rare for Belichick to react in a manner like this. It’s clear Develin means a lot to the Patriots head coach.

It’ll be strange not seeing No. 12 and No. 46 on the field at Gillette Stadium next season.

New England will have a whole new look in 2020.