Bill Belichick Releases Statement On Death Of Former Patriots WR

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has released a statement on the death of former wide receiver Reche Caldwell.

Caldwell, 41, was killed in a shooting in Tampa Bay, Florida on Saturday evening. Police reportedly believe that Caldwell was a targeted victim.

“This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available,” Tampa Bay police said.

Caldwell, who starred collegiately at Florida, was a second-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in the league for six seasons.

The former Gators star had his best NFL season with the Patriots in 2006. Caldwell caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns – all career highs.

Belichick released a heartfelt statement on Caldwell’s death on Sunday evening.

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche. He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family,” Belichick said.

Caldwell began his NFL career with the Chargers, who he played for until 2005. He then spent one season each on the Patriots and Redskins.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared his reaction to the tragic news on his Instagram page.

Rest in peace, Reche.