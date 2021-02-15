Bill Belichick Reportedly Making Addition To Patriots Staff

With Jeff Fisch off to Arizona to become the new head coach of the Wildcats, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been looking for a new quarterbacks coach. Today he found his man.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are hiring Bo Hardegree for their offensive coaching staff. Hardegree spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2018.

Belichick has spoken fondly of Gase in the past. It’s not too big of a surprise that he likes some of Gase’s staff too.

The 36-year-old Hardegree has been an assistant to Adam Gase since getting his first NFL job with the Broncos in 2014. He has followed Gase to the Chicago Bears, Dolphins and Jets throughout his career.

Hardegree’s exact role with the Patriots is not yet known. But it has been speculated for several days that he was a candidate to join the staff and would join as the new quarterbacks coach.

Of course, given how terrible Adam Gase’s teams have been over the past few years, people aren’t exactly over the moon to get one of his longest-tenured assistants. The jokes are predictably coming in that the Patriots either hired “the next Gase” or will hire Gase himself next.

“The first step in getting Adam Gase in the building,” one fan commented.

“Great hire!” wrote a Jets fan.

“Now hire Gase!” another Jets fan wrote.

The Patriots got very limited production out of their quarterbacks in 2020. Though even with a grand total of 12 touchdown passes, they still managed to go 7-9.

Maybe Hardegree and the QBs he works with will perform better under Belichick and Josh McDaniels than Adam Gase.