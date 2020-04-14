Bill Belichick Reportedly Shaking Up The Patriots Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots didn’t just lose Tom Brady this offseason, they lost an important assistant coach in Joe Judge, who is now the head coach for the New York Giants. His departure has forced Bill Belichick to shake up his coaching staff.

In an effort to fill the void on their coaching staff, the Patriots hired former Rams assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Patriots will use Fisch as their new quarterbacks coach. This means that Mick Lombardi, who was the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, will now shift over to coaching wide receivers.

Judge was the wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. It’s evident that Belichick has enough confidence in Fisch and Lombardi to handle their new roles.

Here’s what Breer had to say about the coaching changes, via Sports Illustrated:

“I’m told new assistant Jedd Fisch was hired to coach quarterbacks, and that’s where his focus has been. Mick Lombardi was assistant quarterbacks coach last year, and did a lot of work with then-rookie Jarrett Stidham. Lombardi’s focus has shifted since to receivers, the position Joe Judge handled on offense last year, which would qualify as a bit of a promotion, given that Josh McDaniels also works intimately with the quarterbacks.”

It’s imperative that New England’s offensive coaches do the best they can this season.

Now that Tom Brady is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots will have to rely on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He showed flashes of potential during the preseason, but he’s still an unproven option.

We’ll find out soon enough if Belichick’s new-look coaching staff can get the job done in 2020.