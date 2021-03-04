Bill Belichick Reportedly In Support Of Radical Overtime Change

According to a new report, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a proponent of the proposed overtime rule change making the rounds today.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly set to propose a “spot and choose” overtime format that is radically different from what the NFL currently uses. Under this rule change, the overtime coin toss would only determine which team gets the right to pick the spot of the ball and which end zone to defend.

“If the one team picks, for example, the offense’s own 20-yard line, the opponent would then choose whether to play offense from their own 20 or to play defense, with the other team having the ball on its own 20,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote earlier today.

According to Florio, the Ravens have prepared two proposals, one of which would call for the new overtime format to be conducted in sudden death. Belichick apparently prefers the other option.

“Under the other proposal (favored, we’re told, by Patriots coach Bill Belichick), the game would continue for another seven minutes and 30 seconds, without a sudden-death component,” Florio said.

The NFL has of course altered its overtime rules before, so more changes are always a possibility. This would be a huge switch, but the proposal has been met with a lot of positive commentary.

Having Belichick as a supporter doesn’t hurt either.