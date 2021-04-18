Bill Belichick Responds To Robert Kraft’s Draft Criticism

In the NFL, even Bill Belichick isn’t immune to criticism from above, as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved recently.

Objectively, the Patriots have not drafted well in recent years. Since 2014, Belichick has selected only one Pro Bowler–punter Jake Bailey two years ago.

Recently, Kraft bluntly summarized his franchise’s struggles in the draft, though he did note the organization is taking steps to improve in that area.

“I don’t feel we’ve done the greatest job the last few years…” Kraft said. “I’ve seen a different approach this year.”

How did Belichick handle Kraft’s perceived jab? Well, the same way the six-time Super Bowl champion handles most criticism: without much reaction.

Bill Belichick on Robert Kraft’s criticism of recent drafts: “We’re always looking to get better … we’re always looking to do a better job.” pic.twitter.com/KpvXu4W0zu — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) April 15, 2021

Coming off a 7-9 season, the franchise’s worst mark in two decades, Belichick is about to handle a critical draft for the future of the Patriots. New England picks 15th, and could be targeting its next starting quarterback.

Whichever direction they go in, Patriots fans will have to hope Belichick bucks his recent draft trend and finds a potential star.