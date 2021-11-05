Bill Belichick Responds To Odell Beckham Jr Rumors

Just a few hours ago, the Cleveland Browns officially parted ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced the move in a statement. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and considerations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” the statement read.

Earlier this morning, odds were released for where Beckham Jr might land next. The Las Vegas Raiders currently own the best odds, with the New Orleans Saints coming in a close second.

Among those teams listed with good odds were the New England Patriots. On Friday morning, head coach Bill Belichick addressed the possibility of adding Odell.

“We’ve done that before,” Belichick said in his press conference. “Brought in [Aqib] Talib in the middle of the season. I don’t know any specifics, so at this point, there’s nothing to really talk about.”

New England did something similar nearly 15 years ago. After struggling to make an impact for the then-Oakland Raiders, Moss inked a deal with the Patriots ahead of the 2007 season.

All he did was go for 98 receptions, 1,493 yards and an NFL record 23 touchdown receptions in his first season with the team.

New England could certainly use a wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr to help out rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Where will Beckham Jr. play next?