Bill Belichick Responds To Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors

With the Patriots sitting at 2-4 and in the midst of a three-game losing streak, there are some who think Bill Belichick might pull the plug on this season. One way to rebuild for the future would be to trade all-world cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a topic Belichick addressed this week.

In a recent media session, Belichick was asked about the recent report that the Patriots are open to other teams making offers for Stephon Gilmore. When the issue of whether Gilmore would be on the roster after next week’s trade deadline, Belichick gave a typical answer.

“I don’t know anything about those,” Belichick said of the rumors. It’s the kind of statement we’ve come to expect from Belichick, from better or worse.

Short of outright denying it, Belichick probably couldn’t have said anything else. And even if he did deny it, that wouldn’t mean we’d all believe him.

Stephon Gilmore is coming off his second straight First-Team All-Pro selection. Last year he led the NFL in interceptions and passes defended as the Patriots won the AFC East crown for the 11th year in a row.

But the team has taken a massive step back this season. A number of departures, most notably Tom Brady, not to mention a ton of players opting out of the season, have depleted the Patriots.

That said, Bill Belichick is still the coach and the team and you can never count out the Patriots.

But when big players are on the trading block in the middle of a losing season, you have to wonder if this might be the year their run of dominance ends.