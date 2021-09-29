The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Responds To Claim He Declined To Meet With Tom Brady

Tom Brady talking to Bill Belichick.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just about every question Bill Belichick will face from the media this week will revolve around Tom Brady. After all, the New England Patriots will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

While speaking to the team’s reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Belichick was asked about Brady’s departure from New England in 2020. At one point, an old report about how Belichick handled free agency was brought to his attention.

It was previously reported that Belichick didn’t want to meet with Brady right before he was about to sign a deal with the Buccaneers. Well, according to Belichick, that report isn’t true.

Belichick made sure to deny that report during this Wednesday’s press conference. Of course, it’s nearly impossible to tell if that truly happened behind the scenes.

Belichick received a lot of the blame as to why Brady left Foxborough. Last week, Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, basically said Belichick was unable to alter his relationship with the legendary quarterback.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero said, via the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.”

Brady and Belichick will most likely keep things professional on Sunday night. But make no mistake, both of them badly want to win this “revenge game.”

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.