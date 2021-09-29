Bill Belichick Responds To Claim He Declined To Meet With Tom Brady

Just about every question Bill Belichick will face from the media this week will revolve around Tom Brady. After all, the New England Patriots will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

While speaking to the team’s reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Belichick was asked about Brady’s departure from New England in 2020. At one point, an old report about how Belichick handled free agency was brought to his attention.

It was previously reported that Belichick didn’t want to meet with Brady right before he was about to sign a deal with the Buccaneers. Well, according to Belichick, that report isn’t true.

Belichick made sure to deny that report during this Wednesday’s press conference. Of course, it’s nearly impossible to tell if that truly happened behind the scenes.

Belichick claims that the claim that he didn't want to meet with Tom Brady in person upon his departure is "not true." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2021

Belichick received a lot of the blame as to why Brady left Foxborough. Last week, Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, basically said Belichick was unable to alter his relationship with the legendary quarterback.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero said, via the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.”

Brady and Belichick will most likely keep things professional on Sunday night. But make no mistake, both of them badly want to win this “revenge game.”