Bill Belichick Reveals The 1 Meal He Cooks The Best

Bill Belichick comes across as a guy who doesn’t do a lot of cooking. The New England Patriots head coach probably has bigger things to worry about, after all.

However, the legendary head coach revealed today that he actually has some culinary experience.

New England’s head coach was asked today to name his go-to cooking meal. The Patriots’ head coach had a somewhat surprising answer.

“Caesar salad, grilled steak and put together the Crepe Suzette,” Belichick said. “I learned to do that at Middleton’s Restaurant that I worked at in Annapolis. We had to make it at the table and try not to set the customers on fire.”

The crepes suzette, for those wondering, is “a French dessert consisting of crêpes with beurre Suzette, a sauce of caramelized sugar and butter, tangerine or orange juice, zest, and Grand Marnier, triple sec or orange Curaçao liqueur on top, prepared in a tableside performance, flambé.”

Imagining having that prepared tableside by Bill Belichick? That would be quite the experience.

New England, meanwhile, improved to 4-5 on the season with Sunday night’s win over the Ravens. The Patriots are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.