Bill Belichick Reveals 2 Things He Can’t Develop A Taste For

On Tuesday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media following Monday night’s win over the New York Jets.

He addressed a series of football questions before launching into a completely different conversation. Belichick opened up on two things he doesn’t like.

The head coach made it clear he’s not a fan of coffee. That includes coffee-flavored ice cream as well. He also said he never developed a taste for scotch either.

“I understand I’m probably missing it, but I don’t like coffee. I can’t stand the smell of coffee and I just don’t have a taste for it,” Belichick said. “[Coffee] just doesn’t work for me…I didn’t develop a taste for scotch, either. I tried that, but I just couldn’t develop a taste for it.”

An in-depth explanation from Bill Belichick (via @OMFonWEEI) on why, try as he might, he just couldn't get himself to like coffee: pic.twitter.com/fUelmhonnF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 10, 2020

For someone who works the kind of hours Belichick does, it’s somewhat surprising he’s able to get all that work done without some coffee.

Millions of people are reliant on the kick from the caffeine coffee delivers each morning – and sometimes in the afternoon as well.

After Monday night’s last-second win over the Jets, many coaches would have enjoyed a nice glass of scotch. Not Belichick, though.

Then again, are we sure Belichick even allows himself to celebrate after a win against the lowly Jets?