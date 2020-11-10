The Spun

Bill Belichick Reveals 2 Things He Can’t Develop A Taste For

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick crossing his arms during a game.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

On Tuesday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media following Monday night’s win over the New York Jets.

He addressed a series of football questions before launching into a completely different conversation. Belichick opened up on two things he doesn’t like.

The head coach made it clear he’s not a fan of coffee. That includes coffee-flavored ice cream as well. He also said he never developed a taste for scotch either.

“I understand I’m probably missing it, but I don’t like coffee. I can’t stand the smell of coffee and I just don’t have a taste for it,” Belichick said. “[Coffee] just doesn’t work for me…I didn’t develop a taste for scotch, either. I tried that, but I just couldn’t develop a taste for it.”

For someone who works the kind of hours Belichick does, it’s somewhat surprising he’s able to get all that work done without some coffee.

Millions of people are reliant on the kick from the caffeine coffee delivers each morning – and sometimes in the afternoon as well.

After Monday night’s last-second win over the Jets, many coaches would have enjoyed a nice glass of scotch. Not Belichick, though.

Then again, are we sure Belichick even allows himself to celebrate after a win against the lowly Jets?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.