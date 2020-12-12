Bill Belichick Says He’s Done Answering 1 Question

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is sick and tired of answering questions about New England’s quarterback situation.

Cam Newton just hasn’t been very good as of late. The former NFL MVP has just one passing touchdown in his last three games compared to three picks. Is it time for a quarterback change in New England?

Newton is playing on a one-year contract, meaning he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season. Why not give youngster Jarrett Stidham an opportunity to run the offense? Belichick must not be a fan of the Auburn alum.

The Patriots head coach reaffirmed he’s sticking with Newton this week, despite the quarterback’s poor play. He’s also done answering any questions related to the team’s quarterback situation.

“Yeah, I’ve answered that question for the last time,” Belichick said after being asked about the Patriots’ QB situation, via the Boston Herald.

Bill Belichick has had enough of the same old quarterback-related questions. Reporters may want to reconsider asking any such questions in coming weeks.

It’s going to be an ugly rest of the month for the New England Patriots. They’ll need a miracle to make the playoffs. We’re not counting Belichick out just yet, but the odds are troublesome.

Cam Newton and the 6-7 Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. New England is looking to bounce back in the win column following an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.