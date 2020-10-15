Bill Belichick Sends A Message To Alabama Coach Nick Saban

On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately after the news broke, coaches and players sent their best wishes to Saban.

Fortunately for Saban, he’s not experiencing any symptoms at this time. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, said that he coached the Crimson Tide’s practice yesterday through a Zoom call.

Even though it sounds like Saban is doing well in his recovery, there are still plenty of prominent figures that want to extend their support to Alabama’s head coach.

During this morning’s media availability, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a heartfelt message for Saban.

“Just want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery from COVID,” Belichick said. “Just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization.”

Belichick is usually a man of few words, but clearly he has a lot of respect for Saban.

The next few days will be crucial for Alabama’s football team, as Saban attempts to coach his players for this weekend’s matchup with Georgia through a computer screen. That’s a tough task even for someone as great as him.

Alabama will need assistant coaches like Pete Golding and Steve Sarkisian to shoulder the load this week during Saban’s absence from the facility.