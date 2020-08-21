Bill Belichick prefers to be tight-lipped with the media. But even he wouldn’t maintain his silence following Ron Rivera’s cancer diagnosis last night.

In a statement to the media on Friday, Belichick offered his well-wishes to the Washington head coach. He praised Rivera as a good friend and someone who is well-respected across the NFL.

“On behalf of our team and organization I want to send along our best wishes to Coach Rivera,” Belichick said. “Ron’s been a good friend. Certainly a person who’s had a great career in the National Football League. He’s a quality person, player, [and] coach. So, we just want to send our best wishes along to him and hope for a speedy and complete recovery. And we hope that he’s doing well.”

Rivera has the distinction of being one of the few head coaches with multiple wins over Bill Belichick without a loss. His Carolina Panthers beat Belichick in regular season matchups in 2013 and 2017 en route to playoff appearances.

Ron Rivera announced yesterday that he in the early stages of squamous cell carcinoma. The diagnosis has led to an outpouring of support from the NFL, college football and sports leagues across the globe.

As of writing he is still working with the team and is not yet in a position where he needs to take time off. However, Washington has an unspecified “Plan B” in place if Rivera does decide to leave.

In nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Rivera went 76-63-1, winning three NFC South titles and making four playoff appearances. In 2015, his team went 15-1 and won their first NFC Championship since 2003. But they lost to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

We’re all rooting for Coach Rivera as he makes his recovery.