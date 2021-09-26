Bill Belichick Sends Clear Message Following 1-2 Start

On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots entered their game against the New Orleans Saints as a slight favorite.

Don’t tell that to the Saints, though. New Orleans – fresh off of a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers – bounced back with a big win over the Patriots.

Without starting right tackle Trent Brown in the game, the Saints pass rush wreaked havoc on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. New Orleans forced three turnovers en route to a 28-13 win.

Following the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had an honest reaction. He knows there is no magic recipe for success.

Here’s what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“We’ve just got to play more consistently,” Belichick said. “We’ve got to play with more good plays out there and not as many that aren’t good. That’s what we have to do. We had some chances, but in the end, we just couldn’t get it done. It’s disappointing. There’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.”

The Patriots fell to 1-2 with the loss and sit a game behind the Buffalo Bills for the lead in the AFC East.

Next up for the Patriots is a massive game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which New England will welcome Tom Brady back to town.