ESPN Senior Reporter Claps Back At What Bill Belichick Said

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham has written a new book detailing the end of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era for the New England Patriots. Belichick hasn’t taken kindly to some of the details therein.

The details that have already come out from the book, It’s Better To Be Feared, are pretty salacious. Among the most noteworthy anecdotes was a pretty cold description of Belichick by Robert Kraft.

Belichick took a swipe at Wickersham in response to a question about the book, saying “I don’t think I’ve ever even talked to the guy,” and mocking his “great sources.” Wickersham, to his credit, isn’t backing down from the NFL legend.

“We’ve spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories on both Brady and himself,” he tweeted today. “An hour on his coaching tree, 45 minutes on Ken Shipp and learning offense, 20 minute on the draft process, etc.”

Was just asked about this in an interview. Curious thing for him to say. We've spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories both on Brady and himself: An hour on his coaching tree, 45 min on Ken Shipp and learning offense; 20 min on the draft process, etc https://t.co/vZRecz8wsw — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 5, 2021

Wickersham doesn’t make it clear how much he spoke to Bill Belichick for this book in particular, but clearly the two have had some sort of professional relationship. If Belichick has done hours of interviews with him, he almost definitely has a sense for who Wickersham is.

At the same time, Belichick lives by the NFL code of “no distractions,” especially mid-season. He can’t love that this book, which hits shelves on Oct. 12, is dropping amid a crucial first season with new quarterback Mac Jones, the real start of the post-Tom Brady rebuilding process.

Belichick and Brady met on the field for the first time this past Sunday night. The Patriots defense gave Brady fits all night, and he only managed to complete 51-percent of his passes for 269 yards and no scores, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the best of the new-look Patriots, 19-17.

[Seth Wickersham]