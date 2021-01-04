The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission Before Offseason

The New England Patriots wrapped up their most-disappointing season in recent franchise history on Sunday.

New England, in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era, went 7-9, missing out on the playoffs. The Patriots finished the year with a win over the New York Jets.

It will be interesting to see where the Patriots go in 2021. Cam Newton was on a one-year contract and, according to reports, is not expected to return. The Patriots have a lot of cap space and could be aggressive this offseason.

New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked about that on Monday morning. The legendary head coach had a pretty telling answer.

“Honestly, I don’t know if we could be anymore aggressive than we were the last six years… There’s a residual to that,” the Patriots head coach told reporters.

The Patriots contended for Super Bowls for basically 20 straight seasons, winning six of them. Toward the end of the Tom Brady era, they made several win-now moves.

Now, New England is in an interesting place. A Bill Belichick-led team is obviously going to try to contend, but just how aggressive will the Patriots be this winter?


