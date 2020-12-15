Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission On Team’s Passing Struggles

It’s not a surprise that New England has struggled in the passing game since Tom Brady’s departure. However, it’s somewhat bizarre to see just how abysmal the Patriots have become at moving the ball through the air.

Cam Newton has 2,172 passing yards in 12 starts this season. For comparison’s sake, Dak Prescott had 1,856 passing yards in five starts prior to suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Now the blame doesn’t fall solely on Newton’s shoulders. It’s not like Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham are better options at the moment. One of the other reasons for the Patriots’ struggles in the passing game is their lack of playmakers. As of right now, the top wideouts on the team are Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

When asked to assess the team’s passing game through Week 14, Bill Belichick said”Our passing game is still not as efficient as we need it to be.”

Belichick could’ve been a tad more harsh if he wanted to, but he’s also a part of the problem. The front office has missed on way too many playmakers in the past few drafts.

Do the Patriots need an upgrade at quarterback? Sure, but they could also use some weapons on offense.

This season won’t get any easier for the Patriots since they have an upcoming showdown with the Dolphins. Last weekend, Miami forced Patrick Mahomes into three interceptions. Imagine what they can do against a much weaker unit.