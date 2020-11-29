Bill Belichick Shares Honest Admission About Patriots’ Offense

The New England Patriots got a big win on Sunday, upsetting the Arizona Cardinals with a game-winning field goal, but it wasn’t pretty.

New England beat Arizona, 20-17, to improve to 5-6 on the season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, dropped to 6-5 on the year.

Cam Newton had arguably the worst game of his season. He completed just 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did add nine rushes for 46 yards, including a big play that set up the game-winning field goal.

Following the game, Newton could be seen apologizing to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for his performance.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked following the game about his offense’s performance. Belichick admitted that New England didn’t play very well on that side of the ball, but they got the win, and that’s all that really matters.

“Yeah, we just kind of keep working to get better,” Belichick said postgame. “Cam threw for 350 last week. The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week.”

New England will look to get to .500 next weekend when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.