Bill Belichick Shares Unknown Detail About Free Agency Signing

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots welcomed a familiar face back this week with the signing of linebacker Jamie Collins.

The 32-year-old Collins played 10 games for the Patriots last season, but remained on the market until Monday. Now, thanks to Belichick's press conference today, we might know a reason why.

When asked what kind of impact Collins might have, Belichick revealed that the veteran linebacker had an undisclosed surgical procedure after last season.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said. “Jamie’s coming off post-season surgery last year, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Collins participated in the Patriots' practice on Wednesday. Right now, he's a member of the practice squad only, but could be promoted to the active roster.

New England already has a slew of off-ball linebackers on its roster, but perhaps Belichick will find a role for Collins to contribute in.