Video: Bill Belichick’s Reaction To Ref’s Explanation Is Going Viral

The New England Patriots are playing one of the best games of their season on Sunday night.

New England is hosting AFC contender Baltimore at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens entered the game as a clear favorite, but the Patriots have been the better team since kickoff.

Bill Belichick’s team is leading John Harbaugh’s squad, 23-10, late in the third quarter. The Patriots have ran the ball well and Cam Newton has taken advantage of some opportunities in the passing game.

Still, it hasn’t been all smiles for Belichick on the sideline. We had a classic Bill Belichick sideline blowup on a referee earlier in the second half.

Belichick was not happy with a penalty explanation by the officials and he made sure to let them know it on Sunday night.

Bill Belichick did not like that explanation pic.twitter.com/GMNb3rQzb3 — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) November 16, 2020

The Patriots have given him a reason to smile since then, at least.

New England has added to its lead, scoring a field goal on its most-recent possession, bringing the lead to 13 points.

The Patriots’ defense has stifled Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ attack all game. They’ll need to keep doing it for another quarter-plus to get the win.

New England and Baltimore are playing on CBS.