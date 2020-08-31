Bill Belichick Has Simple Message About Starting QB Competition

Bill Belichick will not be pressured into naming a starting quarterback.

The 2020 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. The first game of the year is set for Thursday, Sept. 10, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. The New England Patriots open their season a couple of days later, taking on the Miami Dolphins.

Belichick has yet to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signee Cam Newton is the favorite to win the job, though Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are also involved.

The Patriots’ head coach sent a clear message about the competition on Monday morning. When he’s ready to name a starting quarterback, he’ll do it.

“When we’re ready to do it, we’ll do it,” Belichick told reporters.

3 nuggets from Bill Belichick video conference: 🏈 How close to naming starting QB? “I don’t know. When we are ready to do it, we’ll do it.” 🏈 Will be into prep for opener by end of week. 🏈 Jermaine Eluemunor w/ expanded opportunity at right tackle: “Shown a lot of growth.” pic.twitter.com/hQQDWLKRU4 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2020

Belichick has spoken very highly of Newton throughout training camp.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player,” Belichick told The Rich Eisen Show. “First-guy in, last-one out type of guy. He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete. We’re just working through it day by day. We have a long way to go.

“We’ve got a very competitive competition at a very competitive position at the quarterback spot. It will be interesting to see how everybody does.”