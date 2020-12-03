Why Bill Belichick Speaks Regularly With 1 High School Coach

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL coach in history, winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

But the legendary NFL head coach is far from standoffish with his football knowledge (despite what we’ll see in the media).

Belichick revealed this week that he speaks often with a high school football coach, both to share information with him and learn from him.

The coach: Kevin Kelley of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

“Coach Kelley is probably the top high school coach in the country,” Belichick said this week. “I’ve followed him. He’s a little unconventional, but he’s had great success, and he’s had a lot of players come through there. . . . I have great respect for coach Kelley and the program he runs, and some of the creative things that he does.”

Kelley is best known for his innovative strategy. His teams almost never punt and typically kick onsides after scoring. The strategy works, as his teams have won eight state championships in 16 seasons.

Belichick isn’t going to go that far in the NFL, but it’s clear that he has respect for football coaches at all levels, which is pretty cool for a Hall of Fame lock.