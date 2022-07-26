Bill Belichick Still Keeping Big Secret For The Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

Last week, the NFL world noticed the New England Patriots didn't list an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

During this Tuesday's press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about his assistant coaches and the titles they've been given. His answer was quite interesting.

“We’re not really big on titles and all that,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I think it’s important that we all work together and create a great final product, so that’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s what we’ve always done.”

Belichick has done a great job of not telling anyone who'll call plays for the Patriots on offense this year.

What Belichick did reveal, however, is that he's confident in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. It has been reported that one of those two former head coaches could call plays this season.

“I think I’ve said many times that I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word,” he said. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good — exceptional at the entire gamut. I’m glad we have both of them. They do a good job.”

The Patriots will try to fill the void left behind by Josh McDaniels. It won't be easy, but Belichick sounds optimistic heading into training camp.