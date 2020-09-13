Bill Belichick Sums Up Cam Newton’s Week 1 Performance

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Cam Newton made his debut for the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

Replacing a legend like Tom Brady is never easy, but Newton did his best to make Patriots fans forget Brady left the team. In his first game in a Patriots uniform, Newton proved he can still compete and an elite level.

The former league MVP completed 15-of-19 passing for 155 yards and added 75 and two touchdowns on the ground. The result was a 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Following the win, head coach Bill Belichick raved about his new quarterback’s performance.

“Cam’s been great for us…he’s a very unselfish player. He’s been a great teammate. He’s earned everyone’s respect, really daily,” Belichick said after the game.

Bill Belichick asked about Cam Newton's performance. "Cam's been great for us….he's a very unselfish player. He's been a great teammate. He's earned everyone's respect, really daily." #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2020

Newton immediately became a leader for the Patriots, being named a team captain before the season kicked off.

Despite injury concerns heading into the 2020 season, Newton showed that he’s back at full strength. He’s always been a dangerous runner and that was on full display this afternoon with a two touchdown, 75-yard rushing performance.

After losing Tom Brady in free agency, the Patriots wasted no time picking up Cam Newton. The latter rewarded the Patriots with their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon.

That’s likely the first of many for Newton and company this year.