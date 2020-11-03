Bill Belichick Sums Up His Mindset On The Trade Deadline

For the first time in decades, the New England Patriots might just be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Patriots have lost four games in a row, as Cam Newton and the offense continue to struggle at an alarming clip. With the Bills and Dolphins starting to become legitimate contenders in the AFC East, it would make sense for the Patriots to reload on draft assets.

When asked about his mindset for this year’s trade deadline, Belichick dropped a quote for the ages.

“It looks like the ball is going to roll into the cup and then at the last second it spins out,” Belichick told ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. “So you just have to take it as it comes.”

The biggest name being mentioned in trade rumors right now is Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. However, it sounds like Belichick wants a large haul in return for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, New England wants a first-round pick and a player in exchange for Gilmore.

Trading an elite player like Gilmore would be a sign that New England is waving the white flag this season. Whether or not it’ll actually pull the trigger on a move of that magnitude has yet to be seen.

