Bill Belichick Sums Up His Thoughts On Joey Bosa

Bill Belichick always finds a way to neutralize an opponent’s best player. That means this weekend he’ll need to form a plan that’ll slow down Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

Bosa was unstoppable this past weekend for the Chargers, as he finished the game with eight tackles and three sacks. He’ll try to have a similar outside against the Patriots, but it’ll be tough for him to have an encore performance.

Part of the reason why Bosa probably won’t have three sacks this weekend is because Belichick is already scheming up a plan to make sure the Ohio State product dismantle his offensive line.

When talking about Bosa during his press conference this afternoon, Belichick had high praise for his instincts and motor.

“He’s a one man wrecking crew,” Belichick said, via Mass Live.“I think he does everything well, really. If you just look at the Buffalo game, he made plays against the run, he made plays on short yardage, he rushed the passer in passing situations, he sacked the quarterback on play-action situations where he converted a run read into a play-action rush. He’s very instinctive. He’s got a tremendous motor. He plays hard. He never gives up on a play. He makes a lot of plays on effort and hustle.”

Belichick has complimented plenty of offensive players this season, such as George Kittle and Darren Waller. It’s rare for him to address a defensive player on an opposing team, but he’ll make an exception for Bosa.

New England needs a win this weekend against Los Angeles to remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth.

If the Patriots can’t slow down Bosa, it’ll be a long day for Cam Newton and the offense.