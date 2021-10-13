The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Sums Up His Thoughts On The Cowboys

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have a tremendous challenge on their hands this weekend against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is 4-1, having won four straight after losing to Tampa Bay in Week 1. It’s still early, but the Cowboys look like a contender in the NFC.

Previewing the matchup today, Belichick spoke for more than two minutes, running down every aspect of the Dallas team. It’s pretty monotonous, but if you want to listen to the full breakdown, it can be found below.

In the meantime, the summation of what the Cowboys bring to the table can be found in what Belichick said at the end of the clip.

“Just overall, a very impressive level of talent,” Belichick said. “Offensively, they do a really good job with their schemes and put a lot of pressure on the defense. Defensively, they pretty much do everything well. There’s not really a lot of weaknesses on this team.”

On paper, this is one of the most loaded Dallas rosters in years. Everybody knew the Cowboys would be good on offense, but it is on defense where they have pleasantly surprised thus far.

Even with Demarcus Lawrence out, the Cowboys have turned up the heat on opposing offenses this season, thanks to the play of rookie standouts Micah Parson and Osa Odighizuwa, second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive end Randy Gregory and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, among others.

We’ll see what they can do against a struggling Patriots offense and a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones this weekend.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.