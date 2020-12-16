Bill Belichick Sums Up His Thoughts On Tua Tagovailoa

Over the course of his coaching career, Bill Belichick has been nearly flawless when going up against rookie quarterbacks. This upcoming weekend he’ll put his skills to the test, as he’ll take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

Two weeks ago, the Patriots shut out Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It was an impressive feat for Belichick, especially since Herbert is on his way to breaking the rookie record for most touchdown passes.

Can the Patriots have similar success against Tagovailoa this weekend? That might not be the case since the Alabama product “takes good care of the ball” according to Belichick.

The six-time champion had nothing but praise for Tagovailoa when assessing his skillset during a press conference.

“He’s a pretty experienced quarterback in terms of the passing game, and what they did at Alabama,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “He gets rid of the ball very quickly, doesn’t hold it much. He sees coverages well, takes good care of the ball, hasn’t thrown the ball to the defense.”

Tagovailoa was impressive this past weekend against the Chiefs, throwing for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He did this without having Myles Gaskin or DeVante Parker by his side.

Miami lost the first meeting this year against New England, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starter for that matchup. Perhaps the outcome will be different with Tagovailoa under center.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.