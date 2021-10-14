Bill Belichick Sums Up His Thoughts On Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott back under center in Dallas, the Cowboys have been one of the top offenses in the NFL so far this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has the unit firing on all cylinders and the team has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

However, this week, Prescott will face one of his toughest challenges thus far. He and the Cowboys will head north on Sunday afternoon to square off against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Belichick is well-known for coming up with creative defensive schemes that confound his opponents. Earlier this year, he nearly led his Patriots to an upset victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to his ability to gameplan against the defending champs.

However, even Belichick recognizes that difficulty that he will face trying to slow down Prescott and the Cowboys this weekend. He called the Dallas quarterback “pretty good” and recognized that his opponent is ranked near the top of the league in just about every category on offense.

“I mean, they’re at the top of the league in everything, so whatever stat you want to talk about, they’re at the top of the league in it,” Belichick said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “(Dak)’s the trigger guy, so he’s making it all go.”

Calling Prescott “pretty good” is just about as glowing of a review as somebody can get from Belichick. He’s also right about the Cowboys dominance through the first five weeks of the year.

Dallas ranks second in total yards per game and second in points per game so far this season. Prescott leads an offense loaded with talent at the receiver position and with two starting caliber running backs. So long as their quarterback is healthy, the Cowboys can do just about whatever they want when it comes time to move the ball.

Belichick will need to pull out all the stops if he wants to knock off Dallas this weekend. His Patriots will take the field against the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.