Bill Belichick Asked About Tom Brady Trainer Alex Guerrero’s Comments

Alex Guerrero, the long time trainer of Tom Brady who reportedly became persona non grata around the New England Patriots organization in their last few years there, has some pretty glaring comments this week. He turned heads for taking a big swipe at Bill Belichick.

“The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill never really … I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age,” Guerrero told the Boston Herald. “I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different.”

Brady downplayed Guerrero’s comments, saying “everyone has protected feelings and emotions and that’s part of being in sports.” As expected, Belichick isn’t taking the bait either.

The Patriots have a big game at home against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3. However, for Belichick, all focus remains on this weekend’s opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

On Alex Guerrero's remarks to the Herald Belichick: I appreciate the question… We're focused on the Saints here. On Monday, we'll get to next week. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 24, 2021

“I know there is a lot of interest for obvious reasons in next week’s game,” Belichick admitted, per WEEI. That is an understatement.

Thursday made it 20 years since Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe, launching one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. Now, Brady is off in Tampa, building on a legacy that is no longer completely tied to Bill Belichick. His former head coach has a new young quarterback under center in rookie Mac Jones, and is trying to prove that he can build a Super Bowl winner without Brady.

That Oct. 3 game will get the Sunday Night Football treatment. Neither will be looking past this Sunday though, when the Patriots host the Saints, and the Buccaneers travel to face the Los Angeles Rams.

