Bill Belichick Has A Unique Comparison For QB Cam Newton

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a unique comparison for his new quarterback, Cam Newton.

Belichick appeared on the broadcast of the Premier Lacrosse League game between the Redwoods and Whipsnakes on Saturday.

The Super Bowl champion head coach said Newton reminds himself of one of the league’s players.

“Yeah, I think Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me,” Belichick said. “He’s fast, he’s big. He’d be a tough guy to match up against. He could run by them.

“He could run through those stick checks and he’d have a tough, with the stick work, a tough overhand shot. So I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys.

“But a lot of those defensive backs, if they ever had a chance to play lacrosse — guys like … McCourty and some of those guys that I’ve coached through the years — I think they’d be pretty good midfielders.”

This is not the first time Belichick has spoken highly of Newton’s freak athleticism.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Newton arrived in Boston earlier this week. The Patriots are scheduled to begin training camp later this month.