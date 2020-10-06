Bill Belichick Updates The Plan At Quarterback

Early Saturday morning, news broke that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

That led to the postponement of the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs – albeit for a brief moment. On Monday night, the Chiefs took down the Patriots by a final score of 26-10 – just over 24 hours after the game was initially scheduled.

With Cam out, backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham struggled against the Chiefs. The two quarterbacks combined to go 20-of-37 passing for 190 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

After missing Cam desperately on Monday night, New England needs him back on the field as soon as possible. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters on Tuesday, but didn’t have much information about his star quarterback.

Belichick said he will make a decision on who plays quarterback against the Denver Broncos when the team gets more information.

Bill Belichick said he will make a decision on who plays QB against Denver on Sunday after getting more information, “starting with Cam.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Newton has been asymptomatic since testing positive. That gives the quarterback a chance to play as early as this weekend.

“That means Newton could be cleared to return in five days since his first positive test if he continues not to exhibit any symptoms, has two negative tests 24 hours apart within those five days, and is cleared by the team doctor,” Graziano reported this morning.

New England hosts Denver on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.