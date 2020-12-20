Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe Missing The Playoffs

For the first time in more than a decade, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will not be playing in the NFL postseason.

The Patriots lost 22-12 to Miami this afternoon, falling to 6-8 on the season. In the process, they were officially eliminated from AFC Wild Card contention.

New England hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2008–the year Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1. Without Brady this year, the Pats are once again left out of the postseason picture.

After the game, Belichick said he was “disappointed” to miss the playoffs but said the better team won today’s game.

“Disappointed but we didn’t deserve to win today.” — Bill Belichick, on being eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2008. pic.twitter.com/vP55mZWMkF — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2020

New England seemingly has nothing to play for over the next two weeks, but if the Patriots lose one or both of their remaining games, they will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2000. That was Belichick’s first season in Foxboro.

New England’s next game will be next Monday night against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, who wrapped up their first division title since 1995 with a blowout win over the Denver Broncos on Satuday.

The Patriots will then conclude the 2020 campaign against the lowly New York Jets in Week 17. Both games are at home.