Bill Belichick Still Waiting On Play-Caller: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 29: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 29, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

One of the biggest mysteries this offseason is Bill Belichick's unwillingness to name an offensive play-caller.

According to Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire, the team may have a competition in training camp to decide who'll call plays this season.

The top candidates to call plays for the Patriots are Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. On paper, that seems like a downgrade from Josh McDaniels.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the responses to this report are negative.

"An offensive play-calling competition during training camp? I don't see any scenario where this could go poorly," Ryan Talbot tweeted.

"I don't know how you choose between those two great candidates," one fan sarcastically said.

"Remember we are not allowed to ever criticize Bill so," another fan wrote.

Fans are pointing out that Judge and Patricia haven't exactly shown they can run an efficient NFL offense.

Patricia was a defensive coach for the majority of his time in New England. It's important to note that he was an offensive line coach early on in his career though.

As for Judge, he was the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach during his initial stint with the franchise. He then became the head coach of the New York Giants.

It's imperative the Patriots figure out this offensive identity crisis as soon as possible, especially since Mac Jones is entering his second season as a pro.