Bill Belichick Was A Very Happy Man On Sunday Afternoon

Nothing gets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in a good mood quite like beating the New York Jets. But he was especially jolly after today’s overwhelming victory.

Thanks to a rushing attack that the Jets could never stop and a defense that allowed just 13 points, the Patriots cruised to a 54-13 win today. And Belichick was all smiles towards the end of it.

During one break in the action, Belichick could be seen going up to all of his players and shaking their hands. Given how far ahead they were, it was a job well done.

New England’s 54-13 win over New York saw domination on all sides of the ball. Their win today was even more convincing than their Week 2 win, where they forced Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into a four interceptions.

Happy coach: Bill Belichick is going up to every player on the Patriots sideline during this break and shaking each of their hands. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2021

Bill Belichick isn’t known for wearing his heart on his sleeve (other than to express anger perhaps). But while he has a well-earned reputation for being grumpy, even he can’t stay that way after a win like this.

The Patriots still have work to do if they want to get back into playoff contention though. They’re 3-4 but all of their wins have come against rookie quarterbacks.

Next week they have their toughest test to date with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. We’ll see if Belichick is still in a good mood when it’s rising star Justin Herbert going up against his team instead of a few rookies.

But for the next few days, Belichick and his players can savor their overwhelming victory.