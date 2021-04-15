The New England Patriots could be in the market for a rookie quarterback when the 2021 NFL draft officially kicks off on April 29.

Bill Belichick and company watched as their free agent signing, Cam Newton, struggled to get up to speed with the offense. The Patriots struggled to move the ball in 2020 and thus are in the market for a new quarterback.

With that in mind, reporters asked Belichick what he thought about this year’s class of quarterbacks. Let’s just say he thinks the class is “interesting.”

“As always, there’s some interesting players,” Belichick told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “When you look at the players at that position, I think you see a lot of differences in the 2020 season. A lot of it is by conference, but there are some other circumstances as well. An interesting class.”

Just yesterday, the Patriots send a contingent of coaches and scouts to watch as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields conducted his second pro day.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and the team’s national scout Matt Groh were all in attendance at the workout. Many mock drafts have the Patriots trading up to draft Fields at some point.

New England holds the No. 15 pick. If the Patriots want a top quarterback, they might have to move up in the draft.

We’ll find out what happens on April 29.