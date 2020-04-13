The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Was Asked If He Wanted Tom Brady Back

Tom Brady talking to Bill Belichick.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After two decades, the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady tandem is no more. The pair won six titles and dominated the NFL during their time together.

In the wake of Brady’s announcement on March 17 that he wouldn’t return to New England, an ESPN report indicated that a rift between he and Belichick played a major role in his decision to leave. Shortly thereafter, Brady agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As complimentary of Brady as Belichick was when the QB revealed he was leaving–he referred to Brady as “a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time” in a statement–there’s no time for sentimentality now. The coach has already moved on.

During a session with media today, Belichick was asked if he had a desire to bring Brady back. He gave a classic non-answer, preferring to look ahead instead.

Of course, he also didn’t exactly convey that he wanted Brady to finish his career in New England.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that this is how Belichick responded. It has been his modus operandi for decades.

There will be time to reflect on everything he and Brady accomplished together at a later date. For now, it is on to the offseason.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.