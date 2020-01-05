The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Tom Brady Will Be Back In 2020

Tom Brady with his head down on the sideline.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots sits on the bench after having the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Has the Patriots’ dynasty truly come to an end? It’s too early to make that bold of a declaration. But New England’s playoff loss to the Titans was ugly and uncharacteristic for the previously unstoppable franchise. Now, all eyes are on Tom Brady.

Brady’s made it clear he’s probably not done playing football, despite his age. But seeing that he’s now a free agent, will New England offer the quarterback legend a new contract? Or will Brady be playing for a new team in the 2020-21 season?

Moments after the Patriots’ defeat on Saturday night, Bill Belichick had to face questions surrounding Brady’s future. As expected, New England’s head coach had a testy response. He’s clearly irritated – both by the timing of the question and tonight’s playoff loss.

This is exactly how most would expect Belichick to respond to a question like this.

This probably wasn’t the best time to ask the obvious “elephant in the room.” But then again, it had to be asked.

There will be plenty of discussions, rumors and speculation regarding Brady’s future over the next few weeks. The Patriots may have been eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night, but the media will be talking about New England now more than ever.


