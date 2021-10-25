Bill Belichick Was Asked To Name His Favorite Adult Beverage

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t really one for talking about things outside of football. He certainly isn’t as gregarious as Mike Leach when it comes to giving opinions.

But when it comes to beer and alcohol, Belichick isn’t shy. He was seen enjoying a Budweiser with some friends and family after beating the rival New York Jets yesterday.

So on Monday’s edition of WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, beer was a prime topic. When asked though, Belichick admitted that his favorite beer is “Whatever’s cold.”

Fair enough. As fun as it may be to act like a beer snob and boast about the best craft brews, there’s nothing wrong with simply having whatever’s being offered to you.

Question (via @TheGregHillShow): If you could order one beer, what would be your choice? Bill Belichick: "Whatever's cold." 🍻🏈 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2021

Bill Belichick was in an unusually cheerful mood during yesterday’s game. He was seen giving handshakes on the sidelines to all of his players during the fourth quarter.

But he had plenty of reason to be in such a good mood. His team was wrapping up a 54-13 win over the Jets – an effort that saw domination in all phases of the game.

It was effectively over after taking a 14-0 lead just 8 minutes into the game. But it still ended with one of the most dominant performances by the Patriots ever – Tom Brady games included.

Now we just have to wait and see which beer brands are going to an pursue endorsement deal with the Patriots head coach…