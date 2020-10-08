Bill Belichick Was Asked Today About Troubling Dinner Report

On Thursday morning a troubling story emerged regarding the New England Patriots and star corner Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the defensive back had dinner with Cam Newton on Friday night. Newton, of course, tested positive for COVID-19 just a few hours later on Saturday morning.

It’s obviously concerning that Gilmore was allowed to fly with and play alongside his teammates on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Reporters asked head coach Bill Belichick about that dinner on Thursday afternoon.

The head coach made it clear the Patriots followed the league’s protocols. “We followed all the NFL protocols,” Belichick said.

Here’s more from Belichick, via Pro Football Talk:

“[A]ll the information and everything involving testing and contact and everything else, all the information that we had we processed through medical people on our end, medical people in the league, and [we] followed the protocols,” Belichick told reporters. “I feel like we did everything that we could control. I think we did everything properly with the extra plane, the extra busses, the same day travel, et cetera, et cetera. There’s multiple things we could list there. In terms of a lot of individual specific questions, I’d say all those get thrown into the general medical field.”

The star corner was also in close contract with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game.

Both Newton and Gilmore said they are asymptomatic. In fact, ESPN noted Newton could play as early as this weekend if he tests negative multiple times.

New England faces off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.