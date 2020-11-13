Bill Belichick Wasn’t Happy With Reporter’s Question This Morning

Bill Belichick is taking a different approach to his media sessions this season. Instead of avoiding questions, the six-time champion is coming up with some strong responses.

On Friday morning, Belichick was asked about the lack of production from his recent draft picks. The team hasn’t received much out of top picks like Kyle Dugger, N’Keal Harry, Sony Michel and Derek Rivers.

While there is proof that New England hasn’t drafted many impact players over the past four years, Belichick doesn’t feel the need to apologize for the team’s recent picks because they’ve been a winning team for two decades in a row.

“I’m not going to apologize for our record over the past 20 years,” Belichick said. “I’ve certainly seen a lot worse.”

One of the glaring issues for the Patriots is their inability to evaluate offensive skill players. They drafted a pair of tight ends this year in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, but neither has provided a boost to an offense in need of weapons.

As for the 2019 NFL Draft, the Patriots chose Harry over wideouts like AJ Brown, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

New England has shown in the past that it could evaluate talent, especially on the defensive side of the football. But there is reason to be concerned about the team’s recent draft classes, and that falls on Belichick.