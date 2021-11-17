The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Real Salary Has Finally Been Revealed

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It’s been reported for years that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes at least $10 million per year. On Wednesday, Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico revealed just how much money Belichick actually earns on a yearly basis.

According to Badenhausen’s latest list from Sportico, Belichick is earning an average salary of $18 million. That makes him the highest-paid coach in any sport played in the United States.

Honestly, it’s not really surprising that Belichick is the highest-paid coach in U.S. sports. He’s been leading the Patriots for over two decades and has won six Super Bowl titles during that span.

Belichick isn’t the only NFL coach who’s toward the top of this list. Sean Payton of the Saints, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks, and Andy Reid of the Chiefs are earning at least $12 million per year.

The good news for the rest of the Patriots’ staff is that Belichick is generous with his money.

ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham recently revealed that Belichick would give underpaid Patriots coaches wads of cash that he referred to as “green balls.” Additionally, he would write personal checks to staff members who overperformed their contracts.

If Belichick is truly earning $18 million per year, he definitely has some money to spare.

