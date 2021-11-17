Bill Belichick’s Real Salary Has Finally Been Revealed

It’s been reported for years that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes at least $10 million per year. On Wednesday, Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico revealed just how much money Belichick actually earns on a yearly basis.

According to Badenhausen’s latest list from Sportico, Belichick is earning an average salary of $18 million. That makes him the highest-paid coach in any sport played in the United States.

Honestly, it’s not really surprising that Belichick is the highest-paid coach in U.S. sports. He’s been leading the Patriots for over two decades and has won six Super Bowl titles during that span.

Belichick isn’t the only NFL coach who’s toward the top of this list. Sean Payton of the Saints, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks, and Andy Reid of the Chiefs are earning at least $12 million per year.

Talked to more than a dozen people over the last 2 wks for @sportico on who the best-paid coaches in U.S. were. $10M club by avg salary has a combined 23 titles. Belichick: $18M

Carroll/Payton: $14M

Reid: $12M

Tomlin/Popovich: $11.5M

Saban: $10.7Mhttps://t.co/gyZYuMoHw9 — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) November 17, 2021

The good news for the rest of the Patriots’ staff is that Belichick is generous with his money.

ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham recently revealed that Belichick would give underpaid Patriots coaches wads of cash that he referred to as “green balls.” Additionally, he would write personal checks to staff members who overperformed their contracts.

If Belichick is truly earning $18 million per year, he definitely has some money to spare.