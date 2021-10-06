Bill Belichick’s Comment About Player’s Absence Is Going Viral

Usually, Bill Belichick doesn’t have much to say during his press conferences. That wasn’t the case on Wednesday, as he actually cracked a joke while answering one specific question.

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots placed offensive lineman Michael Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. When asked about their availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, Belichick had a pretty funny response.

“There’s obviously some questions there; I don’t even know the answer myself,” Belichick said. “I’m not trying to be evasive here – not that you would ever think that, [me] trying to be evasive.”

Nearly every reporter at this Wednesday’s press conference chuckled at that response from Belichick, and rightfully so.

Belichick is a man of few words, but it’s always refreshing to see him lighten up when speaking to the media.

The 2021 season has not been too kind to the Patriots thus far, as they own a 1-3 record heading into Week 5. And yet, Belichick seems very upbeat this afternoon.

New England was unable to get the best of Tampa Bay this past Sunday, but Belichick’s squad showed a lot of promise against the defending champions. Perhaps that positive momentum will carry over to this weekend’s game against the Texans.