Bill Belichick’s Comment On Cam Newton Is Very Telling

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this weekend. Today’s Patriots-Chiefs game has been pushed back to Monday or Tuesday, at the earliest.

Newton is believed to have tested positive on Friday night or early Saturday morning. So far, no other Patriots have tested positive.

However, it would not be surprising if that changes in the next day or two. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has praised Newton for how much time he spends in the facility and how interested he is in developing personal relationships with everyone.

It seems doubtful that someone like that would not spread the virus to someone else within the facility. Hopefully, though, it’s just an isolated case.

Belichick was just praising Cam for how he’s constantly in the facility and tries to build relationships with everyone. If he’s indeed positive for COVID-19, I don’t see how it’s isolated to just him. They may need to postpone the game. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 3, 2020

So far, so good in New England, though.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported late on Saturday night that all of the Patriots’ other tests had come back negative. It would be great if that stays the case today and Monday.

“However the virus has an incubation period. Cam Newton was in the huddle all week with teammates, talking to them, touching them. And there’s more testing today for the Patriots,” he reports.

Just to be clear: all Patriots tests taken Saturday morning returned negative Saturday night. However the virus has an incubation period. Cam Newton was in the huddle all week with teammates, talking to them, touching them. And there’s more testing today for the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours in New England. Stay tuned.