The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick’s Comment On Cam Newton Is Very Telling

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the practice field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this weekend. Today’s Patriots-Chiefs game has been pushed back to Monday or Tuesday, at the earliest.

Newton is believed to have tested positive on Friday night or early Saturday morning. So far, no other Patriots have tested positive.

However, it would not be surprising if that changes in the next day or two. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has praised Newton for how much time he spends in the facility and how interested he is in developing personal relationships with everyone.

It seems doubtful that someone like that would not spread the virus to someone else within the facility. Hopefully, though, it’s just an isolated case.

So far, so good in New England, though.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported late on Saturday night that all of the Patriots’ other tests had come back negative. It would be great if that stays the case today and Monday.

“However the virus has an incubation period. Cam Newton was in the huddle all week with teammates, talking to them, touching them. And there’s more testing today for the Patriots,” he reports.

It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours in New England. Stay tuned.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.